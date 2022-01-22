Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,266 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,016,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

