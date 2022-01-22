Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Citizens Financial Group worth $74,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

