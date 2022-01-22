Citizens & Northern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,549 shares of company stock worth $65,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 112.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

