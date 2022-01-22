Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Clarivate worth $429,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 4.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

