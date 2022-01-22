ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.24

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as high as $24.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 74,486 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

