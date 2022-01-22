Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $693.90

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.90 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 737 ($10.06). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.69), with a volume of 237,424 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £726.43 million and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 693.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.