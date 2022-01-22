Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. Cognex has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

