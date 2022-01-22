Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.09 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Cognex by 3.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

