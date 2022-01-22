Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.06. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 128,909 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
