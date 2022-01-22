Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $15.06. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 128,909 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

