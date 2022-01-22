Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $293.35 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $293.35 million and approximately $57.84 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008609 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

