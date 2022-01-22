CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $21.19

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for $21.19 or 0.00060193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $41.32 million and $248,991.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

