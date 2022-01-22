Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $241,799.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.