Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $0.34

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $89,498.28 and approximately $1,701.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

