Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by 105.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Colony Bankcorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

