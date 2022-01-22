Color Platform Hits One Day Volume of $73.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 63.6% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $741,196.72 and $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.03 or 0.00838001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00255951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.