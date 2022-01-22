ColossusXT (COLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007483 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,449,904,392 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.