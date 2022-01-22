Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

