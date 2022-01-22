Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $89.70. 1,745,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.