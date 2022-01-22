Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

