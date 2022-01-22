CommerceBlock Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.