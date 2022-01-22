Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

