Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $2.17. Communications Systems shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 39,593 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

