Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.06 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

