Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Albertsons Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.16 50.13 Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.19 $850.20 million $1.67 16.93

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arko and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Albertsons Companies 2 8 4 0 2.14

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $28.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Albertsons Companies 1.45% 92.76% 6.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Albertsons Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

