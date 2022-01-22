Comparing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.07 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -13.91 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, indicating that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

