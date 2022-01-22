Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.47 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Compound has a market cap of $813.32 million and approximately $117.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $124.71 or 0.00354636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,749 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.