Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Amundi purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 879,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 688,479 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.