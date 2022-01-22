Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $20,400.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,796.29 or 1.00275929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00083161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00270685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00345556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00152302 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,359,988 coins and its circulating supply is 11,694,921 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

