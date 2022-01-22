Conflux Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,001.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.21 or 0.06857403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00833018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00068258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00427978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00254044 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.