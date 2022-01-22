Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,788 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

