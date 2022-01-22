Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 457.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880,804 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,183,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

EDU opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

