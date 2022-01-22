Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,875 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

