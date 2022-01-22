Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 25,255 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

Shares of CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

