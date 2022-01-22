Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.