Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.59 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 136.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

