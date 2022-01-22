Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $533.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day moving average is $534.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

