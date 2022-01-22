Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 894,500 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 649.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of Pretium Resources worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.