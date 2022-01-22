Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1,040.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,918 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $26.24 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

