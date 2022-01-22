Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,498,992 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498,992 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

