Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 178,157 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,157 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

