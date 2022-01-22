Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,353 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

