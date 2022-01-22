Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 257,306 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.