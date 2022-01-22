Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 588,964 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,307 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 588,964 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

