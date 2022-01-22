ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.28. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 97,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

