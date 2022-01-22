Contrasting DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

This table compares DoubleVerify and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67% KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12%

This table compares DoubleVerify and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 14.99 $20.45 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.19 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -5.47

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 9 0 2.82 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $38.44, indicating a potential upside of 66.79%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.