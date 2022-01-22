Contrasting First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.36 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.44 -$10.21 million $0.61 15.28

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 3.37% 2.01% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.60%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

