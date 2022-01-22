Contrasting FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FREYR Battery and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.69 CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.53 -$7.81 million $0.56 1.91

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FREYR Battery and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 4 0 2.67 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.29%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

