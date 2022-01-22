Contrasting Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73%

48.9% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zymergen and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Syneos Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.04%. Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $106.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Syneos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.03 $192.79 million $2.39 36.08

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

