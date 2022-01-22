Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 299,552 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

VLRS stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

