Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $30.58 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $27.08 or 0.00078050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,161,811 coins and its circulating supply is 47,207,470 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

